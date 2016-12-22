A near-buzzer shot by Mills lifts Spurs over Rockets 102-100

Mills hit a 3-pointer with 12.9 seconds left to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the Houston Rockets 102-100 . Eric Gordon missed a 3-point attempt after that before Manu Ginobili missed two free throws to give Houston one last chance, but James Harden's 3-point attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer.



Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 21 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points with 10 rebounds.



Harden finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.



Houston then committed two turnovers in less than 10 seconds to give San Antonio the ball back with 28.5 seconds left and set up the wide-open shot by Mills, who had 13 points.



San Antonio got hot after that, scoring the next 11 points to get within 96-94 with less than three minutes to go.

