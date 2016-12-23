Westbrook’s 42 points pace Thunder

NBA scoring leader Russell Westbrook put on another display of offensive fireworks Wednesday, pouring in 42 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-110 NBA victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.



Westbrook flirted with a triple-double, finishing 10 rebounds and seven assists.



Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, who both played big minutes Tuesday, showed no sign of fatigue, Irving scoring 31 points and handing out a career-high 13 assists and James adding 29 points in the victory.



In Phoenix, James Harden scored 27 points and handed out 14 assists to help the Houston Rockets bounce back from their first defeat of December.



Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who put together consecutive victories for the first time this season.

...