Westbrook's triple-double powers Thunder over Celtics

Russell Westbrook tallied 45 points, including Oklahoma City's final 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Thunder to a 117-112 win over the Boston Celtics Friday.



Westbrook scored 12 of his points in the final 96 seconds, including consecutive three pointers as he went head-to-head with Celtics star guard Isaiah Thomas.



Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists in 34:17 of playing time.



Thomas scored 18 in the fourth and is averaging 31 points per game in the last five.



Elsewhere, DeMarcus Cousins paced the attack with 32 points as the Sacramento Kings won for the fourth time in the past five games by coming from behind to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-105 .

...