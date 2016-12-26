Highlights of Sunday's NBA games

LaMarcus Aldridge hit his first 11 shots from the floor on the way to a season-high 33 points in leading the San Antonio Spurs to a wild 119-100 home victory over the Chicago Bulls.



Kawhi Leonard added 25 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Spurs (25-6), who built a 20-point first-quarter lead but gave it all back and more by midway through the third quarter, when it trailed 70-67 .



Russell Westbrook had 32 points and 15 assists to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.



Timofey Mozgov and Nick Young scored 19 points as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers.

