With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James's absence, snapping a five-game skid with a 106-90 victory Monday over the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.



Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 18 points and eight assists. Kevin Love added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, who saw a five-game winning streak end as they fell to 23-7 -- still the best in the Eastern Conference.



Harden notched his 24th double-double with 32 points and 12 assists in the Rockets' second victory over the Suns in less than a week.



Wade stole a pass from Aaron Brooks and sprinted end to end for a dunk to finish the scoring with 1.2 seconds left.



Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and John Wall added 18 points and 16 assists for the Wizards, who avenged their 123-96 loss to the Bucks Friday.

