With James resting, Cavs fall to Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James' absence, snapping a five-game skid with a 106-90 victory Monday over the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.



A day after their 109-108 triumph over the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day thriller, the short-handed Cavs had no answer for the Pistons.



Kevin Love added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers who are 23-4 when James is in uniform and 0-3 without him this season.



DeMar DeRozan scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Raptors, who notched their fourth straight win.



Harden notched his 24th double-double with 32 points and 12 assists in the Rockets' second victory over the Suns in less than a week.



Wade stole a pass from Aaron Brooks and sprinted end to end for a dunk to finish the scoring with 1.2 seconds left.

...