Bogut called for flagrant foul on Harden as tempers flare

Tempers flared between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Tuesday, with the Mavericks' Australian center Andrew Bogut among those involved in the thick of the action.



Bogut seemed confused about why he had been called for a flagrant foul that helped spur a game-changing 16-0 run by the Rockets in the second quarter.



The teams combined for eight technical fouls and two Flagrant 1s and even saw Houston's Trevor Ariza ejected in the fourth quarter.



It all may have stemmed from a Flagrant 1 called on Bogut in the second quarter, when he tried to lay a hard screen on Houston star James Harden. The Rockets were on an 11-0 run at that point, and it became a 16-0 run after Bogut's foul.



Bogut didn't feel he warranted a flagrant foul on the play.



Harden led the way with 34 points, 11 assists and five rebounds.

...