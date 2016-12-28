Durant slams NBA for 'throwing refs under the bus'

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant wants the National Basketball Association to become less transparent, at least when it comes to its review of referee decisions.



Durant made his comments after the league concluded he was on the wrong end of a non-call during the Warriors' blockbuster Christmas Day showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers.



On the game's final play, with the Warriors down by one point, Durant stumbled when Cleveland's Richard Jefferson trod on his foot.



The NBA report Sunday's game also said that Cleveland's LeBron James should have been received a technical foul for hanging on the rim of the basket after a dunk.

