Anthony ejected for flagrant foul as Knicks fall to Hawks

Dec 28, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks to shoot while guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney (5) during the first half at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bogut called for flagrant foul on Harden as tempers flare
Highlights of Sunday's NBA games
Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Bogut called for flagrant foul on Harden as tempers flare
Highlights of Sunday's NBA games
Warriors edge Hawks 105-100 for 12th straight win
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE