Westbrook ejected as Thunder fall to Grizzlies

Russell Westbrook's tough night in Memphis was cut short when the Oklahoma City star was ejected in the third quarter of the Thunder's 114-80 NBA loss to the Grizzlies Thursday.



An argumentative Westbrook -- who notched his 15th triple-double of the season against the Heat Tuesday -- was tossed with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter after picking up two quick technical fouls.



Westbrook said that in a physical battle, the officials were "letting one side be more physical than the other".



He had 21 points, five rebounds and zero assists when he departed.



The Grizzlies led 61-45 when he left the game and quickly stretched the lead to 65-45 .

