James not celebrating after Cavs withstand Celtics charge

Summary
Cleveland superstar LeBron James wasn't celebrating Thursday, even after the NBA champion Cavaliers escaped with a 124-118 win over the Boston Celtics on the eve of his 32nd birthday.
James fell just two rebounds shy of his 46th career triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
After Jae Crowder's three-pointer pulled the Celtics within 113-108 with 3:26 remaining, James listlessly tapped the ball back to Kyrie Irving after receiving the inbounds pass.
Kevin Love scored 30 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.
Irving thought James might have been a little hard on himself.
James tried driving past Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who fouled him with 21 seconds to play.
James split the free throws to give the Cavs a 120-118 lead.
...