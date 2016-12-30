James not celebrating after Cavs withstand Celtics charge

Cleveland superstar LeBron James wasn't celebrating Thursday, even after the NBA champion Cavaliers escaped with a 124-118 win over the Boston Celtics on the eve of his 32nd birthday.



James fell just two rebounds shy of his 46th career triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.



After Jae Crowder's three-pointer pulled the Celtics within 113-108 with 3:26 remaining, James listlessly tapped the ball back to Kyrie Irving after receiving the inbounds pass.



Kevin Love scored 30 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.



Irving thought James might have been a little hard on himself.



James tried driving past Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who fouled him with 21 seconds to play.



James split the free throws to give the Cavs a 120-118 lead.

