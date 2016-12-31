Cavs hold off Celtics, Thunder fall

NBA champions Cleveland withstood a late charge from the Boston Celtics, but Cavaliers superstar LeBron James said the 124-118 victory was no thanks to him.



Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 32 points and 12 assists, his fifth double-double in his last seven games.



Kevin Love also notched a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds.



The Grizzlies were ahead 78-61 entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as 37 before it was over against a Thunder team that turned the ball over 19 times and scored 27 points below their season average.



In Phoenix, Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points with 10 assists and Devin Booker added 19 points as the Suns downed the Toronto Raptors 99-91 .



Forward P.J. Tucker had 14 points and center Tyson Chandler had 13 rebounds as the Suns won for the second time in seven games.

...