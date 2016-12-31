Harden, Harrell ignite Rockets in rout of Clippers

James Harden recorded his seventh triple-double of the season while Montrezl Harrell scored a career-high 29 points off the bench to fuel the Houston Rockets' 140-116 win over the Los Angeles Clippers Friday.



Harden finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists while Harrell helped finish off the Clippers with 13 fourth-quarter points.



Reserve guard Raymond Felton paired 26 points with eight assists off the bench while center DeAndre Jordan added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who dropped their fifth consecutive game.



In the third, Felton and Jordan combined for 32 points with Jordan adding seven rebounds and Felton four assists, to whittle a 17-point deficit at the break to 102-96 at the 1:23 mark.

