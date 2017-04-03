Bulls edge Hawks, Clippers down Lakers

Jimmy Butler scored 33 points and hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls to a 106-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks Saturday.



Butler scored the Bulls' final nine points. His free throws gave the Bulls a two-point lead and capped a 15-4 run.



Rajon Rondo had a season-high 25 points and added 11 rebounds.



Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 29 points while Hardaway scored 20 .



Blake Griffin scored 36 points and Chris Paul added 29 as the Clippers beat the Lakers, giving coach Doc Rivers his 800th career victory.



J.J. Redick added 19 points for the Clippers, who moved within a game of the idle Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.

...