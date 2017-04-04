Westbrook eyes history, LeBron leads Cavs in overtime thriller

Russell Westbrook edged closer to NBA immortality with his 40th triple-double of the season Sunday, as LeBron James dug deep to help Cleveland clinch a double-overtime thriller against Indiana.



Westbrook scored 40 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and provided 10 assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 113-101 home loss against the Charlotte Hornets.



With six games left in the regular season, Westbrook can match the record when the Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday.



Westbrook, however, was more focused on the Thunder's defeat than the latest chapter in his remarkable season.



James finished with 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th triple-double of the season and the 53rd of his career in a crucial win for the Cavaliers.



Pacers star Paul George led the scoring with 43 points including 19 in the two periods of overtime, adding nine rebounds and nine assists.

...