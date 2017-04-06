Westbrook ties triple-double record, Cavs and Warriors win

Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in an NBA season Tuesday, his 41st triple-double of the campaign fueling the Oklahoma City Thunder's 110-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.



Westbrook drained a 3-pointer just before halftime to finish the first half with 12 points.



Minutes into the third period he notched his 10th rebound and within seconds had delivered a 10th assist on Taj Gibson's basket that put the Thunder up 67-42 .



Westbrook finished the game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists and the playoff-bound Thunder snapped a two-game skid.



Cavaliers great LeBron James took his career tally of triple-doubles to 54 Tuesday with his 12th of the season, scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds and 11 assists in Cleveland's 122-102 victory over the Orlando Magic.

...