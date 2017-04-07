Royal beating for Celtics, Westbrook waits for record

LeBron James scored 36 points as Cleveland pounded rivals Boston to regain control of the Eastern Conference Wednesday as Russell Westbrook's bid for NBA history was delayed.



The win completed a 3-1 season series for Cleveland over the Celtics, meaning the Cavs would win the head-to-head tiebreaker in the event of the two teams finishing regular season level.



Kevin Love finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Kyrie Irving chipped in with 19 points.



In Memphis, Russell Westbrook inspired the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies with a 45-point display, but was left just one rebound short of setting a new single-season triple-double record.



Westbrook, who had equaled Oscar Robertson's 1961-62 season record of 41 triple-doubles Monday, finished the night with 45 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

...