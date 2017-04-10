Business as usual for Durant, red-hot Warriors

Durant also finished with a game-high 10 rebounds and six assists as he played 31 minutes at the Amway Center after missing 19 games with a knee injury.



Durant suffered a sprained left knee on Feb. 28 .



The Warriors threw him right into the fire against the Pelicans, not only starting him but feeding him on their first possession. He made good, driving to the hoop for a reverse dunk.



Nikola Mirotic's 3-point play on a fast break gave them a 97-88 lead with 4:24 to play.



Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 90-82 to clinch a playoff berth.

