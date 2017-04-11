Westbrook breaks venerable triple-double record with a flourish

Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 55-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the NBA season – then broke the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 106-105 Thunder triumph. Westbrook also finished the day with 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.



Westbrook had amassed 32 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists through three quarters.



It's something I could never dream about growing up in inner-city Los Angeles".



But with his 10th assist and the triple-double locked down, Westbrook went to work on the Nuggets' 10-point lead.



Westbrook stayed after that game to practice shooting.



Westbrook said he never listened to those who said matching – and passing – Robertson was impossible.

...