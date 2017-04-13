Hawks sting Hornets, set playoff date with Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 103-76 Tuesday with 19 points and 12 rebounds from center Dwight Howard to set an NBA playoff date with the Washington Wizards.



Howard connected on seven of nine attempts from the floor as the Hawks beat the Hornets for the first time in four games this season.



Paul Millsap added 10 points and seven rebounds and Ersan Ilyasova chipped in 10 for Atlanta, who rested their key players in the fourth quarter.



The Hawks shot 72 percent from the field in the period and led 38-26 .



The Hawks stayed hot in the second quarter and led by as many as 21 points on three occasions on the way to a 63-44 halftime lead.

