Celtics claim top seed in the Eastern Conference

Gerald Green scored 18 points as the Boston Celtics clinched their first Eastern Conference title in nine years with a 112-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the final night of the NBA regular season.



The Cavaliers could have taken the No. 1 seed in the East with a combination of a Cleveland win and a loss by the Celtics.



Norman Powell tallied 25 points to power the Raptors to a 98-83 win over the Cavs.



The Celtics will face the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs while the Cavaliers battle the Indiana Pacers, who routed the Atlanta Hawks 104-86 .



Jae Crowder and Amir Johnson each had 16 points, Isaiah Thomas finished with 13 points and eight assists, and Al Horford added 12 points for Boston.

...