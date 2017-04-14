Bulls, Pacers grab last two spots in NBA playoffs

The field for the NBA postseason is set, with Wade and the Chicago Bulls claiming one of the last two available spots on the final night of the regular season. The other went to the Indiana Pacers, who downed the Atlanta Hawks.



The Bulls and Pacers winning eliminated the Heat, who finished 41-41 after beating Washington.



Wade, in his first season with the Bulls, is going to the playoffs for the 12th time.



The Celtics will meet the Bulls in Round 1 .



In the Western Conference, No. 1 Golden State will open against No. 8 Portland, No. 2 San Antonio faces No. 7 Memphis, No. 3 Houston gets No. 6 Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz will meet in the last quarterfinal.

...