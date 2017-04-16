Cavs escape Pacers, Spurs put boot to Grizzlies in openers

The NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers escaped with a 109-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers Saturday in the opening game of the 2017 playoffs.



James has now won 18 playoff openers, but he and the Cavs cut it close in this one.



The Spurs added the first nine points of the fourth quarter to compile 93-64 lead.



In Toronto, Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 28 points and eight rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks manhandled the Toronto Raptors 97-83 to open their Eastern Conference series.



Malcolm Brogdon delivered 16 points for the Bucks, Greg Monroe finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds, Tony Snell and Matthew Dellavedova added 11 points each for the Bucks.



DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Serge Ibaka added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas had nine points and nine rebounds.

...