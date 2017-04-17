Harden powers Rockets past Westbrook's Thunder

James Harden scored 37 points as the Houston Rockets routed Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-87 in the opening game of their NBA playoff series Sunday.



Harden outclassed fellow MVP candidate Westbrook also delivering nine assists and seven rebounds for the Rockets who take a 1-0 lead into game two Wednesday.



Westbrook tallied 22 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists but he also made nine turnovers and missed 17 of 23 shot attempts.



The Rockets held Westbrook to just seven points in the second half as they stretched a five point halftime lead to 33 points.



Draymond Green was everywhere, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, five blocked shots and three steals for the Warriors.



Durant, acquired as a free agent after the Warriors' loss to the Cavs in last year's finals, connected on 12 of 20 shots and also pulled down 10 rebounds.

...