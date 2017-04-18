Fizdale fury after Spurs maul Grizzlies

Memphis coach David Fizdale ripped the officiating after his team slumped to a 96-82 playoff defeat against San Antonio Monday.



Kawhi Leonard finished with 37 points as the Spurs took a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series at San Antonio's AT&T Center.



Leonard pulled down 11 rebounds and contributed two assists as the Spurs ground out a 96-82 win to put themselves in control of the series.



Memphis coach Fizdale was furious after seeing his side outgunned, complaining that the officiating crew had unfairly skewed the free throw count against his players.

...