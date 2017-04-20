Bulls beat Celtics again, Raptors rebound

The Chicago Bulls powered past the Boston Celtics 111-97 Tuesday to take a 2-0 lead over the Eastern Conference top seeds in their NBA playoff first-round series.



In Toronto, Kyle Lowry bounced back from a lackluster Game 1 as the Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-100 to level their series at one game each.



Lowry, who scored just four points in the Raptor's series-opening defeat, added 22 points and delivered a clinching jump shot over Bucks rookie Malcolm Brogdon.



His basket gave the Raptors a four-point lead with 8.9 seconds remaining.



Patrick Patterson added two free throws for Toronto, while the Bucks were left to regret five missed shots to end the game.



Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points and 15 rebounds.



Chris Paul had 21 points and 10 assists and DeAndre Jordan added a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds.

