Warriors cut down Trail Blazers, Westbrook runs out of gas

Curry had 19 points and Klay Thompson added 16 as the Warriors won easily despite scoring 11 fewer points than in their 121-109 win in the opening game of the series.



The teams will travel to Portland for the next two meetings in the best-of-seven series, with the Warriors taking their lead into Game 3 Saturday.



The Rockets erased a 15-point deficit to take a 2-0 lead after game two of their Western Conference series. Westbrook delivered a triple-double of 51 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds but couldn't get the ball to drop when it counted.



Harden finished with 35 points and eight assists and was a perfect 18 for 18 from the free-throw line.



Paul Millsap had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.



In Game 2, the teams were whistled for 55 fouls and took a combined 71 free throws.

...