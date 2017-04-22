Thunder survive Rockets, claw back in series

Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double came with plenty of help from his teammates, and translated to a 115-113 NBA playoff victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday.



It was a win the Thunder desperately needed after falling 0-2 down in their Western Conference first-round series against the Houston Rockets.



Thunder coach Billy Donovan called Westbrook's effort "unbelievable".



Westbrook responded with his first three-point attempt of the game.



When it bounced off the backboard, Westbrook was there to bat the ball away.



Harden said it wasn't those miscues, but the Rockets' slow start in the face of an early Thunder blitz, that determined the game.



Determined not to fall 0-3 down, the Thunder were quick out of the blocks.

