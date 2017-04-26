Warriors sweep past Blazers, Raptors take control

The Golden State Warriors swept into the second round of the NBA playoffs Monday with a crushing 128-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Stephen Curry scored 37 points with eight assists and seven rebounds as the Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series against the Blazers.



Draymond Green added 21 points for the Warriors.



Norman Powell, making his second start of the series, produced 25 points to help the Raptors move within one win of reaching the second round, with Game 6 in Milwaukee Thursday.



Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors while Serge Ibaka contributed 19 points, DeMar DeRozan had 18, DeMarre Carroll added 12 and Cory Joseph scored 10 off the bench.

...