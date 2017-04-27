Madrid's title credentials to be tested by visit of Valencia

A Cristiano Ronaldo double saw Madrid squeak past them 3-2 on the penultimate day of last season, but that was Real's first victory over Valencia either home or away in the league since 2013 .



Coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that he has some big decisions to make regarding team selection for the business end of the season.



In the day's late kick-off, Barcelona, who are level on points with Real but ahead on head-to-head record having played a game more, travel to cross-city rivals Espanyol in the Catalan derby.



Their 7-1 victory Wednesday over Osasuna condemned the Navarre outfit to relegation and took Barca to over 100 goals in La Liga this season.

...