Wizards, Celtics back on top in East playoffs

John Wall delivered 20 points and 14 assists as the fourth seeded Wizards lead the best of seven Eastern Conference series three games to two.



Otto Porter scored 17 points and sank nine of 10 free throws for the Wizards, who offset another poor shooting night from the three point line by making 22 of 27 free throws.



Paul Millsap finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Tim Hardaway scored 15 points for the Hawks, who shot 41 percent from the field and 14 of 21 from the free throw line.



Schroder's fifth 3-pointer cut the Wizards' lead to 101-99 with 70 seconds remaining, but Wall answered with a jump shot on Washington's next possession.



Dwyane Wade had 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bulls.

