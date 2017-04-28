Raptors, Spurs advance to second round of NBA playoffs

Kawhi Leonard tallied 29 points as the San Antonio Spurs advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 103-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday.



Tony Parker delivered 27 points for the Spurs, who eliminated the Grizzlies by winning the Eastern Conference series in six games.



Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan delivered 32 points as the Toronto Raptors rebounded after blowing a 25-point second half lead to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 92-89 to reach the second round.



The Grizzlies got 26 points from Mike Conley and 18 from Marc Gasol.



Zach Randolph finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.



The Bucks made only 18 of their 28 foul shots.

