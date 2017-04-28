Lovren signs new Liverpool deal

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren confirmed Friday he has signed a new long-term contract until 2021 .



The 27-year-old moved from Southampton in 2014 on a deal worth £20 million and has made 105 appearances since.



Lovren has endured some difficult times since his arrival at Anfield but his improvement this season he puts that down to manager Jurgen Klopp.



A draw in Thursday's Manchester derby means Liverpool retain third place, one point ahead of City and two ahead of United, with both clubs having a match in hand.



Klopp said Lovren was key to their future progress.

