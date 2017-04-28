Dream Team legend Bird steps down as Pacers boss: report

Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team" player having spent the past two decades with his home-state club, Yahoo Sports reported Friday.



Bird won three NBA titles, three NBA Most Valuable Player awards and two NBA Finals MVP awards playing for the Boston Celtics from 1979-1992 .



Under Bird, the Pacers lost the 1998 Eastern Conference finals to Jordan-led Chicago, the 1999 East finals to New York and the 2000 NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers powered by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.



Bird was named NBA Coach of the Year in 1998, the only former NBA MVP to have taken the coaching award as well.

