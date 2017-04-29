Celtics, Wizards advance to second round

Avery Bradley led a balanced offensive attack as the Boston Celtics advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 105-83 rout of the Chicago Bulls Friday.



Bradley led the way with 23 points as all five Celtics starters scored in double figures to close out their best-of-seven Eastern Conference series in six games.



With the victory, the Celtics advance to face the Washington Wizards, who eliminated the Atlanta Hawks with a 115-99 victory earlier Friday.



Robin Lopez also scored 10 points for the Bulls.



In Atlanta, guards John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 73 points and the Wizards easily defeated the Hawks to also clinch their East series four games to two.



Wall scored 20 points in the first half and finished with 42 points, while Beal had 17 in the first half and finished with 31 points.

