Lebanon leap into second round at Asia Cup

Lebanon will aim to make quick work of minnows Chinese Taipei in the Asia Cup second round Monday, as a daunting task against the mighty Iran team awaits the hosts in the quarterfinals.



Despite the gulf in class between the two nations, Kazakhstan grabbed 20 offensive rebounds, leading to 16 second-chance points.



The 22-year-old recorded a team-high 20 points while shooting an exemplary 9 out of 10 from the field.



Amir Saoud was particularly impressive with 13 points off the bench, while Ali Mezher's contribution of seven points, and more importantly, six assists, also stood out.

...