Lukaku makes dream debut, Shelvey dismissal sparks Spurs

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a dream Premier League debut for Manchester United as the Belgian's brace inspired a 4-0 rout of West Ham, while Jonjo Shelvey's dismissal was the pivotal moment in Tottenham's 2-0 win at Newcastle Sunday.



United manager Jose Mourinho paid a British record 75 million pounds ($96 million) to sign Lukaku from Everton in the close-season and the 24-year-old needed just 33 minutes to get off the mark for his new club.



Lukaku was virtually unplayable at times and he doubled United's advantage in the 53rd minute with a bullet header from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's free-kick.



Once sold by Mourinho when the pair were at Chelsea together, Lukaku could be the catalyst for a first serious title challenge from United since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 .

