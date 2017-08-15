Khatib, Saoud lead Lebanon to win over Chinese Taipei

Fadi el-Khatib scored at will and Amir Saoud played a starring role off the bench as Lebanon strolled to a 90-77 win over minnows Chinese Taipei in the Asia Cup second round Monday. Khatib finished with a game-high 30 points, shooting 50 percent from the field at 11/22 before reminding his side that improvements will be required as a quarterfinal clash with Iran looms Wednesday.



Saoud, meanwhile, was lethal from beyond the arc, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts for 15 points.



Lebanon came roaring back and, after Jean Abdelnour reduced the deficit with a corner 3, Khatib connected on two treys of his own to establish a 6-point advantage for hosts at 21-15 .

