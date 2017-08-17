Iran dash Lebanon’s Asia Cup dreams

Iran bated the hosts, they dared them to commit from deep.



Seasoned Iran quickly regrouped as back-to-back 3s from Mohammad Jamshidi gave his side a 7-3 lead.



Hadadi answered in kind, a silky post move seeing Iran ahead 15-10 .



Jamshidi ominously punctuated the quarter with a 3-pointer to afford Iran a comfortable 56-44 buffer and leave Lebanon with a mountain to climb.



The unremitting Jamshidi then dunked as Lebanon's rearguard completely capitulated with Iran carving their largest lead at 62-45 .

...