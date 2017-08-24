Kyrie gets a new address but Cavs win trade

Isaiah Thomas gets to play with LeBron James, so he wins.



The Celtics now won't have to decide if Thomas is worth something like a $180 million deal next summer, so they won.



Here's a few reasons why James will be celebrating this deal:



He'll still have a high-octane point guard; he's getting an absurdly good defender in Jae Crowder (he could have helped the Cavs' cause against Golden State in the finals); he won't be going into the season dealing with drama about Irving's Cleveland future; this trade might even reap the Cavaliers the No. 1 pick in next year's draft.



Only three teams in NBA history have been to four straight finals – the Lakers, the Celtics and the Miami Heat when James was with them.



Had Irving still been there, James surely would have been wondering if they could make it work again.



The Cavs weren't overhauled; Irving is gone, Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jeff Green arrived.

...