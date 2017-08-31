Cavs-Celtics modify, complete big trade

CLEVELAND, Ohio: The blockbuster trade, delayed and in jeopardy of dying, is done: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas is coming to the Cavaliers and the NBA can take a well-earned, late-summer break.



The teams modified the original deal and Cleveland will also get a second-round pick in 2020 from the Celtics, a pick it acquired from Miami.



After days of uncertainty, both sides can move forward toward a 2017 season that will start with the Cavs hosting the Celtics on Oct. 17 .



New Cavs general manager Koby Altman pulled it off by sending the team's second-best player to the Celtics for Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unconditional first-round pick next year.



The Cavs had balked at pushing the Aug. 22 trade through last week after Thomas underwent a physical.

