Barnes, Ferrell star as Mavs beat Cavs

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points as last-placed Dallas knocked off an NBA title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 Monday.



Wesley Matthews had 21, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting two key free throws in the final seconds of a win at Southwest Division-leading San Antonio.



Andre Drummond had 28 points and pulled down 22 rebounds for the Pistons, who outscored Boston 60-38 in the paint and led the Celtics on rebounds 51-44 .



Waiters and Dragic combined to hand out 17 assists for the Heat, who took the lead for good with a 17-0 run late in the first half.



Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rubio added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Wiggins forced overtime with a jumper with 10 seconds to play. The Wolves win for the eighth time in 11 games.

...