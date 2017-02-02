Celtics rally to beat Raptors, seize division lead

Isaiah Thomas worked his fourth-quarter magic yet again Wednesday as the Boston Celtics erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit en route to a 109-104 NBA victory over the Toronto Raptors.



Thomas scored 19 of his 44 points in the final period, including a go-ahead three-pointer with 48.1 seconds remaining.



The win over a Raptors team playing the second game of a back-to-back without injured All-Star DeMar DeRozan, gave Boston a 1 1/2-game lead over Toronto atop the Atlantic Division.



Lowry did all he could to hold off Thomas and the Celtics. He scored 12 of his 32 points in the final period en route to his fourth straight 30-point game.

...