Westbrook, Thunder overpower Clippers

Russell Westbrook collected his 16th triple-double of the season to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday.



Westbrook posted 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.



Enes Kanter came off the bench to lead the Thunder in scoring with 23 points, while Victor Oladipo added 15 points and Alex Abrines added 12 points before being leaving the game late in the third quarter with concussion like symptoms.



Brandon Bass had 18 points and Marreese Speights added 18 off the bench for Los Angeles.



Playing without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, the Clippers were missing their two leading scorers and it showed.



The only drama in the second half took place when Westbrook picked up a technical foul while sitting on the bench in the fourth quarter.



It was his 11th of the season and third in two games.

...