Atlanta's Hardaway, Portland's McCollum win with career highs

Tim Hardaway and CJ McCollum both enjoyed career nights Sunday as the Atlanta Hawks surprised the first-place San Antonio Spurs while McCollum carried the Portland Trail Blazers to a come-from-behind victory.



McCollum scored a career-high 43 points as the Trail Blazers rallied past Minnesota 95-89 and Hardaway tallied 29 points, matching his all-time best total, to push the Hawks over the Spurs 114-112 in overtime.



McCollum has scored 30 points in seven games this season.



McCollum scored 16 points in the third and the Trail Blazers took a 69-64 lead into the fourth



Hardaway scored 21 points in the second half and scored the first eight points in overtime. He made the first of two free throws with 10 seconds left in overtime to put Atlanta ahead for good.

