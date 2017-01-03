Butler's big night lifts Bulls, Cavs and Warriors win

Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and the Chicago Bulls started 2017 off right with a 118-111 NBA victory over the Charlotte Hornets Monday.



Butler poured in 17 points in the fourth quarter, when the Bulls out-scored the Hornets 36-26 .



Green recorded his second triple-double of the season with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.



Harden had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, and reserve guard Eric Gordon scored a season-high 31 points to help the Rockets to a fifth straight win.



Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 98-94 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Thunder star Russell Westbrook, whose 16 triple-doubles this season lead the league, scored a game-high 30 points despite connecting on just nine of 28 shots from the floor.

...