James leads ailing Cavs to win over Pelicans

LeBron James scored 26 points to lead the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers to a 90-82 home victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Monday.



Kevin Love scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds before departing for the locker room late in the fourth quarter because of illness.



Love connected on just five of 19 shots from the floor and missed all seven of his three-point attempts, but Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue was grateful for his contribution.



James connected on nine of 21 attempts, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out six assists.



Frye made four three-pointers, James Jones made one and Richard Jefferson another.



Anthony Davis scored 20 points with 17 rebounds for the Pelicans.

...