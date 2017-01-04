Celtics star Thomas does it all in win over Jazz

Boston star Isaiah Thomas showcased more than his scoring talents Tuesday, adding a career-high 15 assists to go with 29 points in the Celtics 115-104 NBA victory over the Utah Jazz.



Thomas, who scored 52 points without an assist in the Celtics' victory over the Miami Heat Friday, mixed things up against the Jazz and his versatility helped Boston notch a third straight home win for the first time this season.



The Jazz's Joe Johnson, a former Celtics, said the problems posed by Thomas aren't in proportion with his relatively diminutive 5-foot-9-inch (1.75m) frame.



Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 23 points.

