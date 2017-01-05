Amid violence, WNBA players consider leaving Turkey

The New York Liberty guard traveled to Turkey this past fall after the WNBA season ended to play basketball there. She had spent a few years bouncing around other foreign leagues, then signed with Osmaniye – a team about two hours from the Syrian border.



Rodgers was one of about two dozen WNBA players playing this winter in Turkey.



The European leagues have a different mindset than the WNBA, with owners being willing to lose money to fund teams for the prestige of winning the domestic league and international competitions such as the Euro League and Euro Cup that bring together the best teams from around the continent.



But amid violence in nearby Syria, and after a deadly nightclub attack in a neighborhood where some players celebrated on New Year's Eve in Istanbul, some players are reconsidering their contracts. A handful of WNBA players told The Associated Press they want to come back to the U.S. as soon as possible.



Zellous said that the WNBA players in Turkey have a group text chat where staying in the country is routinely discussed.

...