Harden gets last laugh as Rockets top Thunder

Nene corralled a pass from Harden, absorbed a foul, and sank two free throws with 0.7 seconds left as the Houston Rockets eked out a 118-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday night.



Off an inbounds play originating with 3.8 seconds left, Nene set a screen for Harden and rolled to the rim.



Harden posted 26 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists.



The Rockets (28-9) regained possession after Westbrook missed a pull-up jumper with 5.7 seconds left, his third consecutive errant shot following a 3-pointer that cut the Houston lead to 114-113 with 2:38 left.



The Thunder bludgeoned the Rockets on the boards in the fourth, chipping away behind Enes Kanter (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Westbrook.

...